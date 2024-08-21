Giants place catcher Bailey on 10-day IL with oblique injury

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants were hopeful that Patrick Bailey would be back later this week, but on Tuesday they were reminded of something many hitters have learned over the years. Once your oblique tightens up, there's nothing you can do to avoid a short break.

Bailey went on the IL a day after injuring his right side, costing the Giants their starting catcher as they try to make up ground in the MLB playoff race. The injury occurred before Monday's game, and in an unfortunate way. Bailey has just three hits this month and did extra cage work Monday afternoon to try and fix his swing, but he felt tightness afterward and was a late scratch from the lineup.

Giants manager Bob Melvin initially said the hope was to get Bailey back by Wednesday, but on Tuesday he went for an MRI which revealed the extent of the damage. While Bailey's numbers have dropped off at the plate, the Giants are losing the best defensive catcher in the league and the Gold Glove frontrunner.

Curt Casali had a big night Monday, picking up two hits and making a pair of nice defensive plays in the ninth inning of a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. He'll be the starter for now, with Jakson Reetz backing him up after he was called up from Triple-A Sacramento.

Reetz is 2-for-14 in previous big league stints this season and was chosen over Blake Sabol, who spent all of last season in the big leagues. Reetz is more trusted defensively, although nobody else the Giants have can make up for the loss of Bailey's glove.

