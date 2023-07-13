Wild defensive stat shows Bailey's immediate impact on Giants

Patrick Bailey hasn't played 50 MLB games yet, but his impact on the Giants is crystal clear.

While Bailey's offense has been a pleasant surprise, his defense is his calling-card and one impressive stat highlights just how much he is helping the Giants early in his career.

Bailey, a 24-year-old rookie, is tied with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk for the MLB lead in Defensive Runs Saved with nine apiece (h/t SIS Baseball).

MLB Defensive Runs Saved Leaders - Catchers

T1. Patrick Bailey

T1. Alejandro Kirk

3. Jonah Heim

3. Nick Fortes

5. Connor Wong

What makes Bailey's feat even more impressive is that he only has played in 329 innings behind the plate for the Giants this season. Kirk has caught 392 innings.

Texas Rangers All-Star catcher Jonah Heim has caught 600 1/3 innings this season and has eight DRS. Nick Fortes of the Miami Marlins has eight DRS in 479 1/3 innings behind the plate.

Per FanGraphs, among the 19 MLB catchers with a positive Defensive Runs Saved, Bailey has the fewest innings caught. Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers is the next closest at 334 innings caught, but he only has two DRS.

Bailey has drawn praise from Giants manager Gabe Kapler and members of the pitching staff for his skill behind the plate and his ability to frame pitches. On top of that, he's holding his own with the bat, slashing .293/.324/,493 with 11 doubles, five homers and 26 RBI in 40 games.

The Giants thought Joey Bart might be their catcher of the future, but it's clear -- even in a small sample size -- that Bailey has a firm grip on the job for years to come.

