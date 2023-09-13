Giants activate Bailey from concussion IL; Bart optioned

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants' leader behind the plate returned for Wednesday's series finale against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park.

San Francisco activated rookie catcher Patrick Bailey from the 7-day concussion injured list and optioned Joey Bart to Triple-A Sacramento.

Bailey suffered a concussion in the Giants' loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 5 and is back behind the plate and batting sixth against Cleveland.

Bart played four games in Bailey's absence and went 0 for 9 at the plate, but impressed defensively. Prior to Wednesday's game, Giants manager Gabe Kapler touched on why the transition from Triple-A to MLB can be difficult for a young catcher and why he felt Bart's short stint with the big league team was a positive experience.

"It was a good conversation with Joey and [Giants bullpen and catching coach Craig Albernaz] when we sat him down and told him we were going to option him," Kapler said. "I think there are always going to be some challenges when you're catching with the automatic strike zone at the Triple-A level and then come up here.

"You kind of have to frame balls differently and there's more opportunities to block in Sac than there is here, because there's slightly less command. So Joey was really cognizant of those things and I think he sees the time he had here with us as progress and a step in the right direction."

Kapler mentioned that Bart and any of the players on the 40-man roster could be options for the postseason roster if the Giants were to make it.

As the Giants continue to get healthier, outfielder Michael Conforto is nearing a return after he was placed on the injured list with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain on Aug. 25. The Giants expect him back in the lineup at some point during the next series against the Rockies in Colorado.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast