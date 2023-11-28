Report: Giants devoting ‘whole heart' to Ohtani, Yamamoto pursuit

The claim that the Giants are all-in on pursuing two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency might be an understatement.

San Francisco is believed to be one of the handful of MLB teams heavily pursuing the reigning AL MVP this offseason and reportedly also has interest in top free-agent starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who officially was posted by the Orix Buffaloes in the Nippon Professional Baseball league on Nov. 20, opening his 45-day window to sign with a team.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi joined "Hot Stove" on Tuesday and reported the Giants are "aggressively' pursuing both players and are "set" on acquiring one or the other this offseason.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Giants are prioritizing Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto, above all other options this offseason, as I reported on @MLBNetwork earlier today.



They are a team to watch as we look ahead to next week's @MLB Winter Meetings. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 28, 2023

"This is a flagship franchise in MLB that is looking for a new identity ... and Shohei Ohtani for the Giants would mean more than probably any other team acquiring him because of, yes, what he would mean to the Japanese American fanbase in the Bay Area," Morosi told Harold Reynolds and Vasgersian. "But more broadly speaking it's on the field. They need to find a way to get back into this National League West race."

Per Morosi, the Giants have more than just money on the line in their pursuits of Ohtani or Yamamoto.

"Sources tell me the Giants are set, they are devoting their whole heart and finances to landing one of Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the coming weeks."

Will Ohtani be the next available superstar to break the Giants' hearts? Morosi believes San Francisco could have an intriguing pitch for Ohtani.

"When you look at the Giants' lineup and you look at their rotation. What the Giants can present to Shohei Ohtani in particular, is not necessarily a fully blank canvas but basically that," Morosi explained. "They can say we're comfortable with a six-man rotation when you come back and pitch in (2025), we can do that. If you want to be able to have this position in the lineup or wherever it's going to be we can open this up to you. This becomes your team."

Ohtani reportedly could sign soon, potentially at or before the MLB Winter Meetings on Dec. 4-7 in Nashville, and reportedly wants his free-agent visits kept private and could hold it against teams if news of his visit got out.

While there might not be much news about Ohtani until he signs, it's becoming clear the Giants are doing everything they can to land him.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast