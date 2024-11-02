Report: Ray declines opt-out in Giants contract to remain with team

Robbie Ray will remain with the Giants for at least the next two MLB seasons.

The left-handed pitcher declined the opt-out clause in his Giants contract, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported Saturday morning, citing sources, meaning he'll stay in San Francisco for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

He has two years and $50 million remaining on the five-year, $115 million contract he signed with the Seattle Mariners before the 2022 season.

The Giants acquired Ray in a trade with the Mariners following his American League Cy Young Award-winning 2021 season. Over his 11-year career, Ray is 77-73 with a 3.98 ERA and 1,548 strikeouts, 535 walks and 194 home runs allowed in 1,258.2 innings.

Last season, he was limited to just 30 innings, allowing 16 runs while striking out 43.

On Friday, lefty Blake Snell unsurprisingly opted out of his Giants contract and again will hit the open market this offseason.

Ray will go into the offseason with Logan Webb, Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and Hayden Birdsong as the Giants' starting five, with solid young depth behind them.

