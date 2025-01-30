Report: Giants, White Sox discussed Robert trade this offseason

The Giants, at one point this offseason, looked to make a splash in the outfield.

San Francisco, along with the Cincinnati Reds, discussed a trade with the Chicago White Sox for center fielder Luis Robert earlier this offseason, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday.

"The San Francisco Giants also expressed interest in Robert earlier this offseason, but those talks, too, failed to produce a trade," Rosenthal wrote. "The White Sox now appear likely to carry Robert into spring training. They did the same last spring with potential free-agent right-hander Dylan Cease and ultimately traded him to the San Diego Padres on March 13."

The 27-year-old Robert is coming off an underwhelming 2024 MLB season in which he batted just .224/.278/.379 with 14 home runs and 35 RBI while stealing 23 bases in 100 games.

However, the veteran center fielder did bat .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 2023, breaking out as one of the game's best all-around hitters while playing above-average defense in center field.

While the Giants still could add additional outfield depth this offseason, it appears, with spring training right around the corner, that San Francisco's starting outfield is mostly set with Heliot Ramos, Jung Hoo Lee and Mike Yastrzemski expected to start from left to right field, respectively.

And while trading for Robert certainly could have provided a boost to the middle of the Giants' order, it appears the slugging outfielder will remain in Chicago, at least for the first half of the 2025 season.

