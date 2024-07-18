Giants open 2025 season at Reds, face A's in Sacramento on July 4

The Giants officially know who, when and where they will play next season. Certainly you all were waiting with bated breath.

MLB released its schedule for the 2025 season on Thursday. Here is who the Giants play:

Here’s the full 2025 schedule. A reminder that they prefer to start on the road and finish up at home: pic.twitter.com/gyovn8S5sv — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 18, 2024

San Francisco will open the season against the Cincinnati Reds on March 27 at Great American Ball Park and will wrap up the 2025 campaign against the Colorado Rockies on September 28 at home.

Other highlights on the schedule include a three-game series against the Athletics at their temporary home at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento over the 4th of July holiday, home series against AL East teams like the Boston Red Sox (June 20-22) and Baltimore Orioles (Aug. 29-31) and a gauntlet six-game stretch featuring two three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers leading up to the All-Star break beginning on July 14.

The Giants players got in on the schedule-announcing fun by attempting to draw the team's opponents for the 2025 season. Spoiler alert: it did not go well.

Meanwhile, the Giants (47-50) still have 65 games remaining in the 2024 season and hope to take advantage of a favorable remaining schedule in pursuit of a playoff spot.