Yastrzemski, Slater agree to one-year Giants deals, avoid arbitration

The Giants on Friday locked in two of their veteran outfielders for the 2024 MLB season.

The team announced it has agreed to one-year contracts with Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Slater, both of whom were arbitration-eligible.

The #SFGiants have agreed to terms with OF Mike Yastrzemski and OF Austin Slater on one-year contracts for the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/6g9HYTNEKq — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 18, 2023

Yastrzemski, entering his sixth season with the Giants, will make $7.9 million in 2024, while Slater, who was the longest-tenured Giant behind Brandon Crawford this season, will earn $4 million. With Michael Conforto opting into his contract for 2024, it's set to be a crowded outfield situation in San Francisco just as MLB's hot stove warms up.

The Giants tendered contracts to all six of their arbitration-eligible players, including first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr., second baseman Thairo Estrada, third baseman J.D. Davis and reliever Tyler Rogers, per The San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea -- something Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has implied was the plan since San Francisco's offseason began.

Negotiations between the Giants and those players can continue until Jan. 12, and if a deal isn't reached by then, arbitration hearings could follow.

