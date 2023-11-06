Michael Conforto opts into Giants contract for 2024 season

The Giants' outfield will see a key piece return in 2024.

Right fielder Michael Conforto has opted into the final year of the two-year, $36 million contract he signed with San Francisco last offseason, he confirmed to The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly on Monday. The New York Post's Jon Heyman was first to report the news.

Conforto told Baggarly he's excited to play for San Francisco in 2024 under new manager Bob Melvin.

Michael Conforto on opting in and playing for Bob Melvin: “I’m excited to be back, and can’t wait to get to work! I’m excited to get to know him, I’ve only heard great things from players and coaches who have worked with him. I know the rest of the guys are pumped as well.” — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) November 6, 2023

Conforto had been one of the better hitters in MLB for a handful of years but missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing shoulder surgery in April of that year, which allowed the Giants to take a flier on the veteran slugger last offseason.

In 125 games with the Giants last season, Conforto batted .239/.334/.384 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI in 406 at-bats with a nearly-league average 99 OPS+. He played 96 games in right field, 18 games in left and 13 as a designated hitter.

Conforto battled through multiple injuries last season and missed extended time in the second half due to a hamstring injury. However, when he was healthy, Conforto was one of the Giants' better hitters and at one point carried San Francisco's offense in mid-to-late May.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has emphasized the organization's desire to improve defensively with younger and more athletic players, but Conforto, who wasn't bad defensively last season, will be back in the outfield mix next season.

The Giants will pay Conforto $18 million in 2024. In a very weak market for free-agent outfielders this winter, Conforto declined to test his luck and potentially receive a larger contract elsewhere to run it back with San Francisco.

