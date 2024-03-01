Giants to forfeit MLB draft assets with reported Chapman agreement

The Giants' reported three-year contract agreement with third baseman Matt Chapman comes with the obvious financial cost and a less obvious future assets cost.

In addition to the $54 million the Giants could pay Chapman over the lifetime of the deal, should he not exercise either of his opt-outs, San Francisco also will forfeit draft capital to make the deal happen.

Because the Toronto Blue Jays made Chapman a qualifying offer, which he rejected to enter MLB free agency, the Giants will be forced to give up their 2024 second-round draft pick (No. 51 overall) and $500,000 in International Bonus Pool money, per MLB Pipeline.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Giants have agreed to a deal with Matt Chapman, per @Feinsand.



The Blue Jays will receive a compensation pick after the 4th round, and the Giants will forfeit their 2nd-round pick as well as $500,000 from their international bonus pool.



Draft order: https://t.co/JK64n6Faup pic.twitter.com/wK2O3YpEqD — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 2, 2024

Per MLB Pipeline, the Blue Jays also will receive a compensatory draft pick after the fourth round from MLB.

Chapman was one of seven MLB free agents who received the $20,235,000 qualifying offer from their former teams, with all seven rejecting the one-year contract.

Per Baseball America, the Giants were one of eight teams that had $5,925,000 in International Bonus Pool money at their disposal this year, but that number now will fall to $5,425,000.

While the loss of assets hurts the Giants' future roster-building efforts, adding Chapman boosts their chances of making the MLB playoffs in 2024.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast