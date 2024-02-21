Where Webb ranks on MLB's Top 100 list as lone Giants player

MLB Network fully released its “Top 100 Players” list on Wednesday night, and Giants ace Logan Webb made the cut.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. earned the No. 1 spot after unanimously winning NL MVP during the 2023 MLB season, becoming the first player in league history to record 70 or more stolen bases (73) and 40 or more home runs (43).

For the Giants, Webb carried San Francisco on his back. The 27-year-old was the team’s lone member awarded a spot, placing 42nd in this year’s Top 100 list.

“Right-hander, the Giants’ Logan Webb, got a huge boost -- moving 55 places up the rankings -- after a runner-up finish in NL Cy Young Award voting," MLB Network’s Manny Randhawa wrote.

In its 2023 edition, MLB Network ranked Webb 97th.

Webb is coming off a season where he led the Giants' rotation in virtually every category -- innings pitched (216.0), ERA (3.25), wins (11), batting average allowed (.248), strikeouts (194) and strikeouts per nine innings (8.1).

While Webb is considered the 42nd-best baseball player in the eyes of the MLB Network, he’s No. 1 in Giants fans’ hearts.

Notably, many reported San Francisco free-agent targets also made the list: Blake Snell (No. 30), Cody Bellinger (No. 51), Jordan Montgomery (No. 90) and Matt Chapman (No. 89).

And unfavorably for the Giants, NL West rivals Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies combined for 17 ranked players -- ranging from Mookie Betts (No. 2) to Gabriel Moreno (No. 94).

Among them, new Los Angeles pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was ranked 61st after coming from Nippon Professional Baseball with no MLB experience. Meanwhile, new San Francisco outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, coming over from the KBO League, didn’t make the list.

Like last season, Webb stands alone on MLB’s annual list. Recently acquired outfielder Jorge Soler, coming off a season with 36 home runs and 75 RBIs, didn’t receive a ranking, either.

