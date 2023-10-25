Why Giants' Webb predicts he might ‘fanboy' in first Melvin meeting

Giants ace Logan Webb is very familiar with his new manager Bob Melvin's work.

Webb grew up an Oakland Athletics fan and spent his entire high school career watching Melvin lead the A's through some of their best years as back-to-back AL West champions in 2012 and '13. And now, Melvin will look to help Webb and the Giants return to the postseason as manager in San Francisco.

Webb is looking forward to it, and he didn't hold back his eagerness in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramirez on Wednesday following Melvin's introductory press conference.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I'm very excited," Webb told Ramirez. "Especially growing up as an A's fan, I might fanboy a little bit the first time I meet him. But I'm just super excited. He's won, what, three Managers of the Year? The experience is there; everything is there.

"Talking to the other guys, we're all really excited. It's definitely going to be a little different than what we've had the past couple years, but sometimes different is good. So, excited to meet him, excited to get to know him and play for him."

"I'm very excited, especially growing up an A's fan."



Logan Webb on his initial reaction to the Bob Melvin hire 😆 pic.twitter.com/sSa8DH5nVj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) October 25, 2023

Shortly before the Giants fired former manager Gabe Kapler with three games left in the 2023 MLB season, Webb followed up one last stellar outing with some powerful words. He told reporters he would love to win a Cy Young Award some day, but winning games is more important to him.

"We've got to make some big changes in here to create that winning culture, that we want to show up every single year and try to win the whole thing," Webb said Sept. 25.

Exactly one month later, that change has come. And Melvin told Ramirez he intends to bring the exact culture Webb is looking for to San Francisco.

"A winning culture, and that's what this has been all about here," Melvin told Ramirez, who had informed the new manager that Webb believes he'll bring a certain respect to the Giants. "... Respect is a big word, so as far as a new manager coming to a new team, it's important that I create that respect right away. ...

"That's music to my ears to hear [Webb] say that. He is quite the competitor. I remember he pitched a complete game against [the San Diego Padres] last year. He's a staff leader, he's an ace, and just hearing some of the comments that he had not only during the season last year but now, it's all about winning for him and that's music to my ears."

Bob Melvin describes the type of culture he's looking to instill in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/4D5HoYJqOW — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) October 25, 2023

Melvin was the Giants' top choice for manager from the beginning, and it's clear he and Webb are on the same page as San Francisco looks to turn things around in 2024.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast