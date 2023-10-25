Melvin's Giants contract runs through 2026; Zaidi extended

The Giants have signed manager Bob Melvin to a three-year contract through the 2026 MLB season, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi announced during an introductory press conference Wednesday at Oracle Park.

Additionally, Zaidi has agreed in principle on a contract extension through 2026, Giants chairman Greg Johnson announced moments later.

Zaidi had one year remaining on his contract, but now he and Melvin are tied together for the next three seasons.

Melvin had one year left on his San Diego Padres contract, and Zaidi acknowledged that there is not compensation being exchanged between the NL West rivals.

"I just want to reiterate our appreciation that they were flexible and accommodating in the process," Zaidi told reporters.

While Melvin still was under contract with the Padres, he said he wasn't surprised San Diego general manager AJ Preller allowed him to interview for another managerial job.

"I had a lot of conversations with AJ," Melvin told reporters. "So when this one came up, this is probably the only one I would have listened to. But he was good enough to tell me about it and ask my thoughts on it, and we had some conversations. So the answer is yes."

The Giants are Melvin's fifth managerial job after the Seattle Mariners (two seasons), Arizona Diamondbacks (five seasons), Oakland Athletics (11 seasons) and Padres (the last two seasons). He comes to San Francisco with a 1,517-1,425 regular-season record and three Manager of the Year awards (2007, 2012 and 2018).

The Giants fired Gabe Kapler with three games remaining in the 2023 MLB season and set out on a search for their next manager, but all along, it was clear Melvin was their first choice, and they were able to secure him after a quick interview process.

The Padres granted the Giants permission to interview Melvin on Sunday and three days later, he was introduced as the 39th manager in franchise history.

