Giants prospect Harrison likely to make MLB debut soon

SAN FRANCISCO -- As the hours before the trade deadline ticked away, the Giants had a close eye on the action at their minor league complex in Scottsdale. What happened there Monday might end up being pretty impactful down the stretch.

Kyle Harrison pitched in an Arizona Complex League game, striking out four of the six batters he faced and running his fastball up to 96 mph. The organization's top prospect had no issues with his strained hamstring and will return to Triple-A Sacramento to start a game this weekend. It might not be long before he joins the long list of Giants prospects who have debuted this season.

"He's sort of on the accelerated rehab program," president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said. "He was really right on the cusp when he had the hamstring injury, so it's not going to take much for us to feel like he has checked the last box and is ready to come up here."

The Giants had planned to give Harrison a shot in July to get a better sense of how he might be able to help in the second half, but he strained his hamstring while working out after his start on July 4. Harrison needs to get stretched back out, but Zaidi said "it's kind of start-to-start with him" now, just as it was in June. When Harrison arrives, it will be as a starting pitcher, not a "bulk innings" guy.

"We want him to be prepared for anything as we ask from all of our pitchers, but yeah, that would be the expectation," Zaidi said.

The Giants did not make a move for a pitcher -- or much at all -- before Tuesday's 3 p.m. trade deadline. They're comfortable with their group of starters and relievers and the way they have deployed them, and for a second straight day, Zaidi mentioned the outstanding record (14-5) in games started by an opener. He said he was pleased with the way Sean Manaea, Ross Stripling, Jakob Junis and Alex Wood threw over the last three games.

If Harrison soon joins them, he likely will need one of the veterans to pitch in behind him initially. He has completed five innings just once this season in Triple-A and was set back by the three weeks off, but the Giants are confident he can help as they push for a playoff spot.

