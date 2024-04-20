‘Thankful' Lee looks, feels at home after big game vs. D-backs

It didn't take long for Jung Hoo Lee to become a fan favorite in San Francisco.

The 25-year-old outfielder endeared himself further to the Giants fan base by launching a leadoff home run over the right-field wall in the bottom of the first inning of San Francisco's 7-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Jung Hoo Lee's first Oracle Park homer is a beauty 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vRwnchR3aL — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 20, 2024

It was Lee's first career homer at Oracle Park, a venue that quickly has made the first-year Giant feel at home due to the support he's received from the fans.

"Very happy and very thankful that the fans are cheering my name every time [I'm] at-bat," Lee said through interpreter Justin Han after Saturday's win.

Lee explained that he came to San Francisco understanding the challenge presented by the notoriously pitcher-friendly ballpark the Giants call home.

"I was very knowledgeable that it's hard to hit a home run at Oracle Park," Lee explained. "Never tried to hit a home run, but very thankful that I got it today."

JHL is loving the atmosphere and the support from fans at Oracle Park 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ExHHYMKsCc — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 20, 2024

Despite San Francisco getting throttled 17-1 in Friday's defeat to Arizona, a large group of fans behind home plate adorned in Lee jerseys offered a heartwarming moment in an otherwise unforgettable night.

The JHL fan club is here in full force 🥰 pic.twitter.com/pZ2Nb2OCbh — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 19, 2024

Lee also notched an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning of Saturday's victory which provided the Giants an extremely valuable insurance run while putting the final touch on a superb afternoon for the electric outfielder.

It’s Jung Hoo Lee’s town and we’re all just living in it pic.twitter.com/RKsk1V3Xu1 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 20, 2024

With his pair of extra-base hits on Saturday, Lee has extended his hitting streak to 11 games, the fourth-longest active streak in the major leagues.

JHL's gone streakin' 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1ytVTGDHam — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 20, 2024

The Giants made a significant investment in Lee when they inked him to a six-year, $113 million contract in the offseason, with the early returns looking promising as he quickly carves out a special connection with the Bay Area fan base.

