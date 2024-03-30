Watch Lee blast majestic first MLB home run vs. Padres

Trending
By Taylor Wirth

Jung Hoo Lee is off to a red-hot start to begin his MLB career.

After going 3-for-8 with two RBI in the Giants' first two games against the San Diego Padres on Thursday and Friday, Lee's success carried over into Saturday's matchup at Petco Park.

With San Francisco leading San Diego 3-1 in the top of the eighth inning, Lee blasted a one-out solo home run to right field, his first in the major leagues.

His father, former KBO legend Jong-beom Lee and his family, loved it.

While some outside the organization initially had concerns regarding Lee's adjustment to MLB pitching coming over from the KBO, the 25-year-old has hit the ground running.

And it didn't take him long to notch a few career milestones.

