Padres fan, 49ers GM Lynch ‘sick' Melvin left San Diego for Giants

John Lynch has a lot of respect for new Giants manager Bob Melvin and the 49ers general manager was sad to see him leave his hometown San Diego Padres.

After Melvin was introduced as San Francisco's new manager on Wednesday in a press conference at Oracle Park, Lynch joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Friday and was asked about Melvin leaving San Diego for his Bay Area counterpart.

"I'm sorry for my Padres because I think he's a great manager," Lynch said. "People would say 'If so, how did he have that roster and things didn't work out?' You hear the Warriors and us talk about connectivity and everyone's connected. That didn't seem like a front office and coaching staff down there that was connected. I hear that Bob is as easy to get along with as anybody, so I don't know what the issue is there. I think this is a win for the Giants.

"I'm sick for my Padres, but I think the Padres are growing on me. I've always got to stick to my hometown team, will always support the Pads, but happy for the Giants because I think they got a really (good manager). There's just so many retired baseball players that live down in San Diego that I see when I'm down there. I've never heard someone say a bad thing about Bob Melvin. That's not just being a nice guy, a heck of a manager as well. I think it's a huge win for the Giants and I'm excited for them to have somebody like that and see what they can do."

Although Melvin managed the Padres for just two seasons, it was clear to Lynch just how impactful he was as a leader and is happy he's returning to the Bay Area.

With Melvin in San Francisco, it will only be a matter of time before Lynch transitions into a full-time Giants fan.

