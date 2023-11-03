Report: Stripling opts into Giants contract for 2024 season

Ross Stripling will remain with the Giants for the 2024 MLB season.

The veteran right-handed pitcher opted into the remainder of the two-year, $25 million contract he signed with San Francisco last offseason and will not test free agency this winter, KNBR's Danny Emerman reported Friday night.

Stripling's player option will pay him $12.5 million in 2024.

Signing Stripling provided the Giants with veteran depth in a deep starting rotation, but early season struggles and injuries forced him into a bullpen role for most of the campaign.

The 33-year-old made 11 starts last season and posted an underwhelming 5.36 ERA in 89 innings pitched with 70 strikeouts to 16 walks in 22 combined appearances as a starter and a reliever.

Stripling struggled to keep the ball in the yard and tied starter Logan Webb for the team lead in home runs allowed (20) despite pitching less than half the innings the Giants' ace did (216).

Stripling's decision to opt in is not surprising. After finishing a disappointing season on the injured list, he spoke candidly to reporters in the clubhouse where he admitted that because of his poor performance, he probably would not be able to find a larger contract elsewhere in free agency, an early indication he planned to opt in.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has said multiple times that the organization will look to acquire top-of-the-rotation starting pitchers this offseason over back-end depth options like Stripling and Sean Manaea were last offseason.

It remains to be seen what Stripling's role with the team will be next season, but if he's able to bounce back, the veteran righty could provide San Francisco with an intriguing arm in a bulk-innings or spot-start role.

