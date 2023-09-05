Depressing stat explains Giants' swift fall in NL wild-card race

The Giants were flying high at the summer's start, sitting 11 games above .500 after a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 24.
But these days, seven-run wins are far and few between for San Francisco -- and the team has plummeted from the No. 1 NL wild-card spot since then to now fighting for a shot at the third and final berth.
While the team's current offensive woes are obvious, one stat truly puts things into perspective:
The Giants' lack of runs during this dismal stretch has them one game behind the Cincinnati Reds and Diamondbacks for the No. 3 wild-card spot, after a 5-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field.
The Oakland Athletics, MLB's worst team record-wise at 42-96, have scored 30 more runs than the Giants since June 25. And baseball's best team, the Atlanta Braves, has scored nearly double what San Francisco has during that span.
Baseball is a game of ebbs and flows -- that's a given. But the lows certainly have persisted longer than the Giants would like, having posted a 26-35 record from June 25 to Sept. 4. Across those 61 games, the Giants' pitching staff has surrendered 258 runs, with 240 earned, for the ninth-best mark in MLB.
San Francisco Giants
Simply put, the Giants' run support is lacking. No starter knows that better than Logan Webb, whose run support per nine innings pitched is the lowest in the league.
Before Monday's loss -- another shutout -- Giants manager Gabe Kapler detailed how the team is trying to increase its offensive output, and it starts in the cage.
The season isn't over yet, and the Giants still have a fighting chance to make it into the MLB playoffs by the skin of their teeth. But with just 24 games remaining in the regular season, San Francisco's bats need to wake up, and fast.