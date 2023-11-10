Giants announced Melvin's coaching staff for 2024 MLB season

The Giants' coaching staff under new manager Bob Melvin is rounding into shape.

San Francisco officially announced a handful of coaching moves on Friday evening, highlighted by a few familiar names.

Former Giants third baseman Matt Williams, as many anticipated, is joining Melvin's staff as the Giants' third base coach. Former Giants outfielder Pat Burrell will serve as the team's hitting coach, with former third base coach Mark Hallberg moving across the diamond to become the first base coach.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Melvin's bench coach is former MLB outfielder and San Diego Padres associate manager Ryan Christenson, who served as a manager in the Oakland Athletics minor league system before serving as Melvin's bench coach at the major league level.

The Giants also announced that Alyssa Nakken, J.P. Martinez and Taira Uematsu all will return as assistant coaches on Melvin's staff.

This story will be updated ...

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast