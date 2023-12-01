Report: Ex-Giants manager Gabe Kapler joins Marlins as assistant GM

Gabe Kapler reportedly has landed a new MLB gig.

The former San Francisco Giants manager is joining the Miami Marlins as an assistant general manager, per multiple reports that circulated Friday morning.

Craig Mish of The Miami Herald and MLB Network was first to report the news.

Miami Marlins have hired former big leaguer and Manager Gabe Kapler to the Front Office, per sources. He will be Assistant General Manager, under Peter Bendix. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 1, 2023

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal later reported that Kapler's position will primarily focus on player development but that he will work in all areas of the Marlins' baseball operations.

Kapler spent four seasons in San Francisco before being fired in September. He led the team to a 295-248 record and one playoff appearance as the team's skipper before going 78-81 with the team in 2023.

Prior to his tenure with the Giants, Kapler played 12 MLB seasons with six organizations. He retired in 2010 and returned to the dugout when he became the manager for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018. He spent two seasons in Philly before joining the Giants.

Kapler reportedly was a candidate to run baseball operations for the Boston Red Sox, a team he spent four seasons with as a player. The Red Sox ultimately hired Craig Breslow, another former player.