Flores reveals how he assisted Giants' Soler recruitment

The Giants added some serious thump to their lineup by signing slugger Jorge Soler to a three-year, $42 million contract.

During an interview on the latest "Giants Talk," San Francisco infield stalwart Wilmer Flores detailed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic and Laura Britt how he lent a helping hand in recruiting Soler to the city by the Bay.

Flores explained how he assisted Soler -- who has never played for a team west of Kansas City during his time in the MLB -- with questions about the Bay Area and the culture within the Giants organization.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"He definitely asked some questions -- he's a family guy, he wants his family to be comfortable," Flores explained. "He asked me about the clubhouse culture, the chemistry between coaches and players, we discussed all that and he was on board.

"I told him about the city. He asked if it was cold during the day, and I said, 'Yeah, it's windy and cold.' "

Flores also explained that while Soler's plus-power is a huge bonus to the Giants lineup, his offensive game isn't just isolated to big-play ability.

"Every time you have a power hitter, it makes your lineup better," Flores told Pavlovic and Britt. "Not only a power hitter, but I see him as a good hitter. I've seen him drive balls the other way which is good for a power hitter, he's not just a strikeout or home run hitter, he can take good at bats which is good."

Soler, a 10-year MLB veteran, is coming off his first career All-Star appearance last season with the Miami Marlins in which he hit 36 home runs while slashing .250/.512/.853 in 137 games.

The Giants have infamously lacked a 30-home run hitter since Barry Bonds went yard 45 times during the 2004 MLB season. Soler will look to break the 19-year streak and add some much-needed power to the middle of San Francisco's lineup, a welcomed sight for his new teammate Flores.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast