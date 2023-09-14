Giants owner confirms Zaidi, Kapler will return in 2024

The Giants' brain trust doesn't appear to be going anywhere next season.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser recently spoke with Giants owner Greg Johnson, who reiterated his previous comments to the Chronicle, assuring both president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and manager Gabe Kapler will remain with the team for the 2024 season.

“They will both be here next year," Johnson told Slusser.

The Giants owner also shared the team had an opt-out clause in Zaidi's original five-year contract that "expired months ago" and that “we stand fully behind him.”

San Francisco's recent six-game losing streak reignited the ongoing discussion surrounding Zaidi and Kapler's futures with the team as a portion of the Giants fanbase remains discontent with the current state of the organization after the regime's nearly four seasons together.

However, after a 5-1 homestand, the Giants (75-71), currently hold the third and final NL wild-card spot and soon should be fully healthy for the first time all season.

After a historic 107-win 2021 season, the Giants finished with a disappointing 81-81 record in 2022 and have not been much better in 2023, despite a very busy offseason and multiple additions to the roster.

If the Giants are able to sneak into the playoffs this season and make a splash or two next offseason while competing for a championship in 2024, it almost certainly will bode well for Zaidi and Kapler's futures with the team beyond next season.

