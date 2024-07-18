Former Giants third baseman Longoria confirms unofficial retirement

Former Giants third baseman Evan Longoria seemingly has called it a career.

The three-time Gold Glove winner confirmed his retirement in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times published Tuesday, saying he's waited long enough to know he's done playing.

"There were a couple of years toward the end of my career where I was questioning it internally, and I would go back and forth," Longoria told the outlet.

"I just wanted to leave the game and play the game with a good taste in my mouth."

After a decade-long stint with the Tampa Bay Rays that included three All-Star appearances and 2008 Rookie of the Year honors, Longoria spent five seasons with San Francisco from 2018 to 2022.

Longoria spent his last season with Arizona, helping the Diamondbacks reach the 2023 World Series. He hasn't played since that Fall Classic.

Longoria added that the D-Backs' deep postseason run last fall helped make the decision easier heading into the offseason. Still, he wouldn't completely rule out a return this season since he hasn't filed the official retirement paperwork.

"There’s not too many opportunities that I would go jumping at," Longoria explained. "One of the only things I haven’t accomplished is winning a World Series. So if you said I would go hit .080 for the rest of the season, but the team would win the World Series, then I’d go do it. But that’s probably about the only thing I’d want to do."

Even without that elusive championship ring, Longoria finishes with an impressive resume -- arguably one of the best in the Rays' franchise history. Not many players can boast multiple All-Stars and Gold Gloves to go along with a Rookie of the Year and Silver Slugger award. Over 16 seasons, he hit .264 with 342 home runs, plus a 58.6 career bWAR.

Though he only played 81 games during San Francisco's 107-win regular season in 2021, Giants fans fondly remember his decisive home run in a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS.

For now, Longoria is enjoying the relaxation that comes with avoiding the grind of an MLB season. He's not scrambling to find something new, either, instead focusing on being a dad to his three kids.

