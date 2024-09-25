ESPN gives Giants ‘generous' grade for underwhelming 2024 season

"It was not a good year for the Giants."

That's how ESPN's David Schoenfield concluded his analysis of San Francisco's 2024 MLB season, and Giants fans likely won't disagree with that simple statement.

If anything, it might undersell how disappointing of a year it's been for the Giants, and -- depending on who you ask -- so is Schoenfield's 'D' grade for their season.

Heading into the season, there was plenty of hope that San Francisco would at least be a playoff-caliber team after a big offseason of acquisitions. Even at the MLB All-Star break, when the Giants sat three games below .500 (earning a 'C-' assessment from Schoenfield at the time), a second-half resurrection didn't seem too far-fetched as their rotation got healthier.

That, of course, did not happen, which is why a 'D' grade might even be "a little generous," as Schoenfield concedes.

"After going 81-81 in 2022 and 79-83 in 2023, the Giants resorted to the easiest and most direct path to trying to improve: spend money!" Schoenfield wrote. "They signed free agents Blake Snell, Matt Chapman, Jorge Soler, Jordan Hicks, Tom Murphy and Jung Hoo Lee, plus made a splashy trade for Robbie Ray (who was coming off Tommy John surgery).

"Chapman was great and eventually signed a six-year, $150 million extension, but the other six have combined for less than 4 WAR -- and Soler ended up getting traded to the Braves."

Injuries to Snell, Murphy and Lee played significant roles in their underwhelming seasons, but the collective output of those additions certainly has failed to meet expectations.

On the bright side of things, Giants fans will have some positive takeaways from this season. Outfielder Heliot Ramos, infielder Tyler Fitzgerald and starter Hayden Birdsong all have had strong showings in their first big opportunities at the big-league level. Ryan Walker looks like a bona fide closer, while Sean Hjelle and Landon Roupp have blossomed into legitimate options in high-leverage or multi-inning situations.

But those slivers of good don't cover up the extensive issues and laundry list of bad memories at 3rd and King.

"In mid-September, the Giants were shut out three games in a row -- the first time that had happened since 1992," Schoenfield continued. "Manager Bob Melvin called 2024 'probably the hardest season' he's had as a manager, and speculation began that he could be ousted after one season. Snell will likely opt out and head back into free agency. Closer Camilo Doval was sent down to Triple-A for a spell. Kyle Harrison ended the season on the IL with shoulder inflammation."

So, yes, "It was not a good year for the Giants" likely is an understatement.

