Report: Dodgers acquire Glasnow, Margo in trade with Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers' blockbuster offseason continues.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday, citing sources, that the Dodgers have agreed to a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a trade to send RHP Tyler Glasnow and OF Manuel Margot to the Dodgers for RHP Ryan Pepiot and OF Jonny Deluca -- contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with L.A., which is expected, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2023

In return, the Rays are set to receive young right-hander Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca.

However, the deal is contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with L.A., which reportedly appears likely.

The 30-year-old Glasnow is coming off a season in which he produced a 3.58 ERA in 21 starts, having missed time due to an oblique strain. He was set to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

The reports of the Glasnow trade come shortly after the Dodgers formally announced their new superstar, Shohei Ohtani, who they signed to a 10-year, $700 million deal this past week.

Ohtani's deal defers $680 million of his contract until after his playing time, allowing the Dodgers to have more room to acquire more players this offseason and in the future.

Even if the trade for Glasnow goes through, the Dodgers still might not be done this offseason. They still are in the sweepstakes for Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with Ohtani and other Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman reportedly helping in trying to recruit Yamamoto.

