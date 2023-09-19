Giants slip in NL playoff race after losing opener to D-backs

Well, that’s not how the Giants chalked it up.

San Francisco lost 8-4 to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Chase Field, falling further behind a team they are chasing in the NL wild-card race.

The Diamondbacks (80-72) maintained their position in the second wild-card spot, while the Giants (76-75) fell three games behind the Chicago Cubs (79-72) for the third and final playoff position.

Giants right-hander Alex Cobb's start didn’t last long, as he allowed five earned runs on five hits and one walk over two-plus innings. Cobb, who told reporters he was dealing with a left hip impingement after his start against Cleveland last week, exited Tuesday's game with apparent discomfort after two pitches in the third inning.

Cobb has allowed nine runs over 10-plus innings since his 131-pitch near-no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 29.

LaMonte Wade Jr. led off the game with a triple to right field, and Mike Yastrzemski brought him home with a sacrifice fly to left. Joc Pederson then mashed his 14th homer of the season for a 2-0 lead before the inning was over.

But the Diamondbacks responded with one run in the bottom half of the first inning and four more in the second. Two runs scored when Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte executed a double steal to second and third base. The throw from catcher Patrick Bailey got past Wilmer Flores, and both runners scored when Flores' throw sailed out of reach at home plate.

The Giants scored twice in the fifth inning to make it a three-run ball game, but the Diamondbacks brought home another in the bottom half to make it 8-4 for good. Paul Sewald, the Diamondbacks closer acquired at the trade deadline, sent down the Giants in order to close out the game in the ninth.

All hope is not lost for San Francisco, however. Logan Webb will start the series finale at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday when the Giants try to gain back the ground they lost Tuesday night at Chase Field.

