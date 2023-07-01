DeSclafani admits to feeling fatigued in Giants' loss to Mets

Anthony DeSclafani is not the best version of himself right now.

The veteran righty lasted just three innings and surrendered three home runs in the Giants' 4-1 loss to the New York Mets on Saturday at Citi Field.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Giants manager Gabe Kapler alluded to DeSclafani not feeling his best physically at this point in the season.

"I don't think he's at his sharpest right now," Kapler said. "I don't think there's anything wrong with Anthony, I just think he's not bouncing back great and I don't think his body feels great, but there's nothing specifically to point to here."

DeSclafani held the Mets scoreless through the first two innings before surrendering three home runs in the span of four batters in the bottom of the third.

"Unfortunately, made bad pitches and they torched them," DeSclafani explained.

DeSclafani started off the 2023 MLB season hot, posting an ERA of 2.70 in 30 innings pitched in the month of April. An underwhelming month of May was followed by an even worse month of June in which the 33-year-old posted a 6.65 ERA in five starts.

DeSclafani, admittedly, is feeling fatigued as the season reaches its midway point.

"Running on fumes a little bit," DeSclafani said. "Just trying to grind it out until the All-Star break, so I can get a little bit of a break and kind of get my feet under me and hopefully hit the second half on a good note.

"I've said it over the last month, fatigue is setting in just earlier in games. And just having to get over the hump with that. Just looking forward to All-Star break and hopefully can get a couple extra days here."

After an excellent 2021 campaign with the Giants, DeSclafani was limited to just five starts last season while dealing with an ankle injury. When asked by MLB.com's Maria Guardado if his shortened 2022 season has played a role in the fatigue he is feeling now, DeSclafani conceded that it has.

"Yeah for sure, I think that's a factor for sure," DeSclafani added. "I'm doing everything in my power to recover and stay strong and be ready for the fifth day. But I think that plays a factor."

The Giants play seven games before the All-Star break, which means DeSclafani's next turn through the rotation will come during the final series against the Rockies at Oracle Park on the weekend of July 7-9.

With the four-day break in sight, DeSclafani -- and plenty of other Giants players -- certainly could use the much-needed time off.



