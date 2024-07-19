Trending
Barry Bonds

How Phillies' Harper ranks Bonds on personal Mount Rushmore

By Taylor Wirth

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper gave Giants legend Barry Bonds the respect he deserves.

And then some.

In speaking to MLB All-Star Media Day reporters on Monday, Harper was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of players, consisting of two outfielders and two first basemen -- the two positions the Philadelphia star has played throughout his 13-year career.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Harper quickly named Bonds as one of his two outfield selections but struggled to select any other players before eventually giving in and selecting Bonds for all four of his Mount Rushmore picks.

"Barry Bonds on all four, I guess," Harper concluded.

Harper, a Las Vegas native, grew up a New York Yankees fan but clearly has great respect and admiration for MLB's all-time home run king.

San Francisco Giants

Giants Analysis

Giants second-half preview: Healthy rotation vital to playoff push

Giants News

Former Giants third baseman Longoria confirms unofficial retirement

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Barry Bonds
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us