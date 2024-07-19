How Phillies' Harper ranks Bonds on personal Mount Rushmore

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper gave Giants legend Barry Bonds the respect he deserves.

And then some.

In speaking to MLB All-Star Media Day reporters on Monday, Harper was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of players, consisting of two outfielders and two first basemen -- the two positions the Philadelphia star has played throughout his 13-year career.

Bryce Harper was asked to make a baseball Mount Rushmore:



“Barry Bonds on all four”



(via @See_Hendo) pic.twitter.com/LGXpcecBiP — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 19, 2024

Harper quickly named Bonds as one of his two outfield selections but struggled to select any other players before eventually giving in and selecting Bonds for all four of his Mount Rushmore picks.

"Barry Bonds on all four, I guess," Harper concluded.

Harper, a Las Vegas native, grew up a New York Yankees fan but clearly has great respect and admiration for MLB's all-time home run king.

