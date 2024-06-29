What we learned as Giants stun Dodgers on Wisely's walk-off homer

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO – Brett Wisely crushed a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally the Giants to a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Oracle Park.

Matt Chapman and Luis Matos also went deep to help the Giants (40-43) quiet large groups of Dodgers (51-32) fans scattered throughout the ballpark.

Wisely’s walk-off hit came moments after he hit a sharp line drive that was foul. Giants manager Bob Melvin challenged the ruling after some replay angles seemed to show the ball glancing off the glove of first baseman Freddie Freeman.

WISELY WALKS IT OFF 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4tasOYxdFb — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 29, 2024

Umpires reviewed the play and the call was upheld. Two pitches later, Wisely crushed his third home run of the season into the arcade above the brick wall in right field as Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward turned and watched.

Camilo Doval (3-1) got the win despite blowing a save in the top of the ninth inning that prevented Logan Webb from getting the victory. Heliot Ramos misplayed a fly ball in center field, allowing Andy Pages to reach third base. He scored on a Jason Heyward sacrifice fly to tie the game.

That snapped the Dodgers’ four-game winning streak and marked only the third time in 14 games dating to Sept. 2023 that San Francisco has defeated Los Angeles.

Here are the takeaways from Friday’s game:

Webb bids farewell to rocky month

Few people are as happy that June is coming to a close more than Webb.

The Giants’ ace pitched decently against the Dodgers on Friday, allowing five hits and two runs to go with six strikeouts and three walks.

In five starts this month, Webb has been tagged for 13 runs in 33 innings (3.55 ERA) while allowing 32 hits with 30 strikeouts and six walks.

Not horrible numbers by any means but still below what fans have come to expect from the right-hander.

On the plus side, Webb eased through the first inning when he got Dodgers leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani to strike out looking. Webb has had a lot of issues in first innings this season, so a 1-2-3 first was certainly an encouraging sign.

Feast or famine boys

Wisely’s home run was the Giants’ third of the game, continuing a week-long trend that has seen the Orange and Black muscle up one day then go silent the next,

San Francisco began the week with a multi-homer game against the Cubs on Monday then got nothing the next day. On Wednesday, the Giants banged out three more deep shots another day of no home runs on Thursday.

The every-other day theme continued Friday when Matos took Knack deep with a solo drive in the fifth inning, then Chapman added a two-run blast off reliever Dan Hudson in the sixth.

Luis Matos blasts one to get the Giants on the board 💪 pic.twitter.com/devDgEQn45 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 29, 2024

Matt Chapman puts the Giants in front with a two-run homer pic.twitter.com/Z3NNRHSeGW — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 29, 2024

Matos has been swinging a hot bat since he came off the Injured List last Saturday, and his home run was a continuation of that. Chapman’s home run was his 10th of the season, tying Heliot Ramos for the team lead.

Nothing easy for Doval

Doval has brought the Torture atmosphere back to the Orange and Black.

The Giants’ closer, who has had extreme problems pitching in non-save situations, had a chance to close out Friday’s game but allowed a triple to the first batter he faced when Ramos misplayed the fly ball, before Heyward's game tying-sacrifice fly to the next batter.

Doval settled down and got Miguel Rojas to ground out before Gavin Lux struck out on an 88 mph slider.

