The Atlanta Braves will be without Ronald Acuna Jr. for the rest of the 2024 MLB season.

The team on Sunday announced the star outfielder will be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. tonight underwent an MRI that revealed a complete tear of the ACL in his left knee. He is set to undergo surgery at a date yet to be determined and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 27, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Acuña Jr., the reigning NL MVP, will undergo surgery at a later date.

The 26-year-old Venezuelan took to social media with a note to fans, posting "Sorry" with a heartbreak and tear emoji.

Sorry💔😪 — Ronald Acuña Jr. (@ronaldacunajr24) May 27, 2024

Acuña Jr.'s knee buckled while attempting to steal third versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. He remained down for several minutes while receiving treatment, then walked off on his own.

The four-time All-Star previously tore his right ACL on July 20, 2021.

Atlanta currently is 30-20, with Acuña Jr. batting .250 to go with four homers and 15 RBI. As of Sunday evening, the Braves had a five-game lead over the Giants in the NL wild-card race.

The Braves also are currently without star pitcher Spencer Strider, whose season ended on April 13 after undergoing internal brace surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast