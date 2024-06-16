Dodgers' Mookie Betts fractures hand after being hit by pitch

The big-name hits keep coming for the Dodgers.

After Los Angeles lost star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to triceps tightness Saturday, fellow star slugger Mookie Betts also suffered an injury on Sunday against the Royals.

In the bottom of the 7th with Los Angeles up 3-0, Kansas City right-handed pitcher Dan Altavilla threw a 98 mph fastball that swerved into Betts' left hand.

Mookie Betts exited the game after being hit in the hand with a 98mph fastball pic.twitter.com/lmRB3571Tt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 16, 2024

Betts fell to the ground in noticeable pain, with manager Dave Roberts confirming after the 3-0 win that Betts suffered a fractured left hand.

The 31-year-old Betts will not require surgery, Roberts added, though there is no specific timetable for a return.

The Dodgers (44-27) currently are eight games clear atop the NL West, with the San Francisco Giants (35-37) 8.5 games behind.

When asked after the game what he will do next, Betts said, "I'll be watching the boys and cheering them on. Other than that, just kind of rest, maybe use it as a mental break and be ready to go whenever it heals up."

Roberts also added that 35-year-old Miguel Rojas is expected to fill in Betts' spot in the lineup.

After winning two of three games in their series against Kansas City, the Dodgers will next head to Colorado to meet the NL West-worst Rockies in a four-game set beginning Monday.