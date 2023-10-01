Giants reinstate Crawford from IL for season finale vs. Dodgers

Sunday will be all about Brandon Crawford.

The Giants shortstop was reinstated from the injured list ahead of San Francisco's season finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Heliot Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

#SFGiants roster moves:



• IF Brandon Crawford reinstated from the 10-day Injured List

• OF Heliot Ramos optioned to Triple-A Sacramento postgame yesterday — SFGiants (@SFGiants) October 1, 2023

The last game of the season likely will be the last game Crawford plays in a Giants uniform, too. Interim manager Kai Correa said the Giants staff already has discussed a plan to properly send Crawford off and let him soak it all in.

Crawford is expected to start the game.

With the Giants eliminated from playoff contention, the team plans to make Sunday all about Crawford, who said "being the center of attention isn't my favorite thing in the world."

Well, he'll have to adjust for just a few hours on Sunday.

