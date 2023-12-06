Melvin lauds Webb's ascent as Giants leader: ‘He's a guy you rely on'

After finishing second in the 2023 NL Cy Young race, Giants ace ace Logan Webb further solidified himself as the future of San Francisco's rotation.

But the 27-year-old has become more than just one of the premier pitchers in baseball.

Recently hired manager Bob Melvin sat down on “Giants Talk” with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Laura Britt and explained how Webb stands out as a leader in the Giants’ clubhouse.

“His ascent into who he is right now, I think he looks forward to being that type of guy," Melvin told Britt. "Not only by example but also if he can do a little recruiting himself…Now that his stature keeps growing every year, he's a bigger part of this organization; he's a guy you rely on."

Since making his major league debut with the Giants in 2019, Webb has pitched 650.2 innings for San Francisco.

In that span, Webb has been an outlet of stability during hectic times, staffing changes and a lone playoff run, even speaking out when he feels the team is performing below its potential.

"I'm tired of losing."



Logan Webb isn't concerned with the Cy Young talk. He just wants to win 😤 pic.twitter.com/3GYsgtgEqS — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 26, 2023

And as Melvin mentioned, Webb’s growing stature in the Giants organization strengthens his ability to recruit players to join forces with San Francisco.

The Rocklin, Calif., native made headlines over the past week for becoming one of the few non-teammate MLB players that superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani follows on Instagram.

Nonetheless, Melvin, who has only been manager of the Giants for roughly six weeks, already envisions Webb continuing to develop as San Francisco’s leader.

“I think the more he's around, and the more experienced he gets, you get a little better footing as far as [leadership] goes," Melvin said. "For me ... It's about going out there and performing and just doing it right. I think leadership comes from the manager and the coaches and takes a little off of the plate where players feel like they need to be leaders."

