Report: Ohtani free-agent decision expected before end of weekend 

The pending result of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes have put the MLB world at a standstill, but a resolution for the most coveted free agent in baseball history appears to be on the horizon.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday that Ohtani's decision on his free-agent destination is expected to come before the end of the weekend.

"He has met with all the finalists now, and it's decision time. It's decision time for Shohei Ohtani," Morosi said on MLB Network.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

News: Shohei Ohtani is expected to decide on his free-agent destination before the end of the weekend, as I reported today on @MLBNetwork. @MLB https://t.co/OSxC0JdykF — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 6, 2023

While the circumstances surrounding Ohtani's courtship are deliberately hushed, there are strong indications that the Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Angels are among the finalists vying for the two-way superstar's services.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made waves Tuesday when he told reporters the team had met with Ohtani, seemingly violating the secrecy request made by the Japanese star's camp about meetings with potential suitors.

Ohtani likely will command the largest contract in MLB history, coming off a season that saw him take home American League MVP honors for the second time after an unprecedented campaign dominating from both the mound and the batter's box.

Where the once-in-a-generation talent will sign remains a mystery, but the answer is right around the corner as the baseball world anxiously awaits Ohtani's decision.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast