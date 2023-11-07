How Giants' Melvin ‘smoothed over' taking Schmitt's No. 6 jersey

The excitement was palpable during Bob Melvin's introductory press conference last month at Oracle Park, where the new Giants manager proudly donned San Francisco's iconic cream home jersey as he took questions from reporters.

There was just one problem, though. The black and orange No. 6 on Melvin's back was infielder Casey Schmitt's number during his rookie campaign in 2023.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt for "Giants Talk," Melvin revealed he did, in fact, end up having a conversation with Schmitt about taking his number.

"I did call Casey Schmitt right away because, unfortunately, I had to take his number," Melvin told Britt. "So, I couldn't let that one sit too long. I talked to him about that. He was cool with it. ...

"That's smoothed over. Well, at least he didn't seem like he had a problem with it. We'll see."

Melvin wore No. 3 as manager of the San Diego Padres this past season, but San Francisco retired that jersey number in 1983 in honor of former Giants first baseman and World Series-winning manager Bill Terry. Melvin also donned No. 3 as Seattle Mariners manager in 2003 and '04, and with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2005 to 2009.

But he found magic with No. 6 as manager of the Oakland Athletics. Melvin wore the number as a tribute to A's legend Sal Bandon, going on to lead the franchise to its first MLB playoff appearance since 2006 during his first full season at the helm in 2012.

Given the fact that No. 3 wasn't available in San Francisco, it's not surprising Melvin wanted to go back to his old number. And while Melvin told Britt that Schmitt didn't seem to mind, the new Giants manager also noted he hasn't gotten around to giving the 24-year-old something in return.

Schmitt got off to a hot start in his No. 6 jersey during his rookie campaign, giving life to the Giants' lineup upon his MLB debut in May. He ended up experiencing struggles at the plate throughout the course of the season, however, and finished 2023 with a .206 batting average.

While it remains unclear what number Schmitt will wear next season after Melvin "smoothed" things over, perhaps a fresh start and a new jersey could prove beneficial for the youngster.

