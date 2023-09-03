Giants' offense goes silent in series finale loss to Padres

The Giants began an important road trip Thursday night with a six-run third inning and cruised to a 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

They went on to score just four total runs the rest of the series.

San Francisco was shut out for the 10th time this season Sunday afternoon at Petco Park, losing 4-0 and dropping the final three games of the series.

Alex Cobb, coming off his heroic 131-pitch outing Tuesday that was one out away from a no-hitter, gave up a hit to the first batter he faced. The Padres scored three runs in the first inning, and Manny Machado mashed a 417-foot solo shot in the third to build the 4-0 lead they would never relinquish.

LaMonte Wade Jr., Thairo Estrada, Wilmer Flores and J.D. Davis tallied the Giants’ lone four hits. Flores had San Francisco's only extra-base hit of the game with a double in the sixth inning.

The Giants landed the leadoff batter on base just one time -- Mike Yastrzemski in the fifth inning -- and he was stranded there. San Francisco left eight runners on base and went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position.

Rookie reliever Keaton Winn was the lone bright spot Sunday, holding San Diego scoreless for five frames after relieving Cobb in the fourth inning. Winn notched two strikeouts and allowed four hits and one walk.

The Giants will see the Padres once more this season for a three-game series Sept. 25-27 at Oracle Park.

Slumping on a three-game losing streak, the Giants will continue their road trip in Chicago on Monday to start a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Cubs entered Sunday holding a three-game lead over the Giants in the NL wild-card race.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast