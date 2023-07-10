Watch Giants first-rounder Eldridge's heartwarming draft reaction

When Bryce Eldridge heard his name called during the 2023 MLB Draft's first round Sunday, the newest member of the Giants organization was moved to tears.

It was quite the scene as the two-way talent out of James Madison High School in Virginia, surrounded by family and friends, took in the moment.

The moment Bryce Eldridge became a Giant 🧡



[via @SharlaMcBride]pic.twitter.com/bQ5ii27nxO — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 10, 2023

Eldridge is only 18 years old and has been dreaming of making it to the big leagues since the moment he stepped on a baseball diamond. That only happens for a handful of players each year, and the right-handed pitcher/first baseman was one of the lucky few after San Francisco picked him No. 16 overall -- the second straight year they've selected a two-way player.

"The last few days haven't felt real," Eldridge told WUSA9-TV just hours before the draft. "This is like my whole life has been leading up to this point. My dreams are about to turn into reality, hopefully, tonight."

Eldridge's dreams did come true, and it was written all over his face as a day he'll remember forever. Now, he'll look forward to a promising future in orange and black.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast