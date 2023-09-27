Pitching Ninja lauds A's closer Trevor May for resiliency, honesty

The reemergence of closer Trevor May has been a rare high note for an Athletics team that has had a historically bad 2023 MLB season.

After a first half that was overshadowed by a trip to the injured list for issues related to anxiety, May has rebounded with a solid second half that has seen him record a 1.64 ERA in 22 appearances, converting all 14 of his save opportunities.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil, Rob Friedman of "Pitching Ninja" revealed why he admires May for his work on the mound and his courage off the diamond.

"I'm a huge Trevor May fan. Number one, being so honest with anxiety issues," Friedman told Brazil. "This is one of those things that I don't think everybody understands. You know, we play fantasy baseball and all that, but these guys are people. Like you're going out there in front of people, and there are highs and lows and stress that comes with the job, and anxiety.

"You see players with yips and stuff, and fans love to make fun of that, which actually makes it worse. Because a pitcher knows when he's not throwing the ball over the plate, and then they're hard on themselves, they try harder, which makes the thing worse. So for him [May] to be so public with it, and just be a good dude, like he is overall a good dude, a great ambassador for the game, and a great pitcher. So all of that combined, A's fans are lucky to have him, and he's had a really good year and is just that guy. You're 100 percent right."

May's future with the A's remains to be determined, as he is set to hit free agency in the coming offseason. After proving to be a reliable option at the back end of the bullpen, he could prove to be a sought-after commodity on the open market.