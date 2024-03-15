Oakland Roots will play at Coliseum in 2025 amid A's lease talks

The Oakland Coliseum will have a new tenant come 2025.

As the Athletics’ lease at the Coliseum is set to expire after the 2024 MLB season and lease extension talks underway, United Soccer League Championship’s Oakland Roots and USL W League’s Oakland Soul announced on Friday that the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority approved for both teams to play home games at the A’s stadium starting in 2025.

The announcement came after the Joint Powers Authority unanimously voted in favor of the OACCA and AEG Management to negotiate and enact an event licensing agreement with the Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club for the Coliseum next year.

On Thursday, an A’s spokesperson announced that the team had a "positive and productive meeting" with Oakland and Alameda County, with a follow-up lease extension meeting set for April 2.

If the A's find a way to make the Coliseum their temporary home from 2025 to 2027 before moving into their proposed $1.5 billion Las Vegas ballpark in 2028, they’d be sharing the venue with both local soccer teams, an idea the organization reportedly has been open to.

The USL Championship seasons typically run from March through October, while the USL W League runs from May to July, coinciding with the MLB season.