A's say they're ‘far apart' with Oakland on Coliseum lease extension

Athletics representatives met with Oakland and Alameda officials Tuesday morning to discuss a possible lease extension at the Coliseum beyond the 2024 MLB season, but no agreement was reached.

“We appreciate Oakland’s engagement and also we are far apart on the terms needed to agree on an extension," read a statement issued by an A's spokesperson after the meeting (h/t The San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea and Scott Ostler).

City and county officials walked away from the meeting with a different mindset.

Alameda County supervisor David Haubert said it was a "productive meeting" and both sides were involved in "deep negotiations," adding that the discussions emphasized a quick timeline.

The meeting was held around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the potential of extending the team's lease at the Coliseum, which expires after this season.

Oakland planned to present A's ownership with an offer to extend the team's lease that included a five-year contract with an opt-our after three years, and require the A's to pay a $97 million "extension fee," per a document obtained by ESPN and ABC7.

The city lowered its demands and is no longer requesting the guarantee of an MLB expansion team nor demanding the team to leave its name and colors behind, per the offer sheet.

Leigh Hanson, Oakland’s chief of staff, recently told ESPN the city needed $97 million to help cover Oakland’s $170 million general fund deficit.

While negotiations continue to go back and forth, one thing is for certain: Both sides still aren't close to an agreement.

If the A’s don't extend their Coliseum lease, a temporary move to Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, the Triple-A ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, has been named as a potential suitor, in additional to a potential move to Utah to play at a brand new Salt Lake City stadium.