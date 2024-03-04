Why former MVP's mantra is key to Gelof's spring training success

Zack Gelof picked up right where he left off after his impressive rookie campaign during the 2023 MLB season.

Gelof has crushed the seams off of the baseball in seven spring training games, hitting .389 with a Cactus League-high five extra-base hits in 18 at-bats entering Monday's action.

In speaking with MLB.com's Martín Gallegos, Gelof relayed that his continued ascension, in part, has been sparked by advice from former MLB MVP Miguel Cabrera.

"I think Miguel Cabrera said something like, 'When you hit it to the opposite field, it opens up the whole field,' " Gelof told Gallegos. "For me, it's staying consistent by trying to hit the ball the other way. If they throw it in, turn on that, too."

Gelof explained to Gallegos that while his offseason work seems to be paying off, his focus remains on staying consistent with his day-to-day process.

"I worked pretty hard this offseason, so I think just to see some results is pretty cool," Gelof told Gallegos. "Ultimately, I'm not really worried about [results]. For me, it's staying within the process and trying to dominate what I do every day with my pre-work. Then, out in the game, just try to be super competitive."

The 24-year-old hit .267 with 14 home runs in 69 games during the 2023 MLB season, with A's manager Mark Kotsay confident that Gelof's hot start to spring training reflects the foundation built during his rookie campaign.

"The at-bats he's taking are reflective of what he did last year," Kotsay told Gallegos. "Zack's right where he needs to be to have success."

With Oakland coming off a 50-112 record during the 2023 MLB season, Gelof's promising start offers a glimmer of hope for a franchise in desperate need of optimism after missing the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.