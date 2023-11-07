Forst explains A's ‘obvious' decision to pick up Kotsay's 2025 option

The Athletics on Tuesday announced they've exercised the club option on manager Mark Kotsay's contract for the 2025 MLB season -- a decision general manager David Forst believes was the right move for both sides.

Kotsay has proven himself as a valuable leader since he was hired as Oakland's 19th manager in 2021, Forst said, even through the uncertainty of a potential relocation and a historically bad 2023 campaign.

"He’s had all these experiences, and I see him almost on a daily basis be able to pull a player aside and talk to him about what that person is going through from a first-person perspective," Forst said of Kotsay on Tuesday during a conference call with local media. "It’s not something every manager, every coach can do, but Mark has the benefit of a 17-year major league career where he really did experience all the highs and lows. ...

"He has all these incredible experiences to draw on, and I find that to be such a huge part of him building relationships, building credibility with the players."

Forst confirmed that Kotsay recently interviewed with the New York Mets for their open managerial role, noting that A's policy always has been to leave the decision to explore other options with their employees. While four open manager jobs remain throughout MLB with the Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres, Forst emphasized that Kotsay's interview with the Mets didn't affect his loyalty to Oakland and he will remain on the top step of the Coliseum dugout moving forward.

"I think it's important both that employees know there's loyalty, but I also want everyone to feel like they're in the best position for themselves," Forst said. "I thought it was simple, in this case, that Mark was comfortable with his situation, and we've certainly landed in a good spot with him in picking up the option and making sure he's here at least another couple years."

Kotsay will be the A's manager through the 2025 season, but where the team will be playing that year remains up in the air. The A's await a vote from MLB owners next week on their possible move to Las Vegas, and their Coliseum lease expires after the 2024 campaign. A's president Dave Kaval has floated Oracle Park and their Las Vegas Triple-A affiliate's stadium as potential options in 2025 if their Coliseum lease isn't extended.

With a dwindling payroll and lack of fan presence amid the potential move, Kotsay has been able to keep A's morale high despite his 111-214 record across two seasons as manager. It's a "credit" to Kotsay and his coaches, Forst said, though he noted some changes to the staff can be expected by the end of the week.

There are plenty of questions surrounding the A's as they head into the offseason. But fans and players alike have one sure thing in Kotsay.