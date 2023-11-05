Report: A's Kotsay no longer in running for Mets managerial job

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay reportedly won't be heading east this offseason.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday, citing sources, that Kotsay no longer is in the hunt to land the New York Mets' vacant manager position. The A's reportedly granted New York permission to interview Kotsay for the job on Thursday.

The A’s granted permission for Mark Kotsay to interview for Mets’ managerial vacancy, but Kotsay no longer is part of the process, sources tell @TheAthletic. Mets’ possibilities include Craig Counsell and Carlos Mendoza, both of whom remain in the mix for Guardians’ job as well. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 6, 2023

Mets general manager Billy Eppler resigned in October after a disappointing season in which New York struggled to a 74-87 record and fourth-place finish in the NL East despite topping MLB in spending. The Mets hired longtime Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns in October to take over their front office.

Stearns' partner in Milwaukee, manager Craig Counsell, reportedly is among the finalists for the Mets' position, as is New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

It appears Kotsay will be returning for a third year in Oakland. Hired by the A's ahead of the 2022 MLB season, Kotsay owns a career 110-214 record as manager. The A's tallied just 50 wins last season -- the lowest total since the franchise moved to Oakland in 1968 -- but Kotsay was praised throughout baseball for his leadership in the dugout in a rocky situation as the A's are eyeing potentially relocating to Las Vegas.