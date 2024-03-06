Medina to miss start of A's 2024 season with Grade 2 MCL sprain

The Athletics are eager and ready for a fresh start in 2024 following two consecutive 100-plus loss seasons, but at least temporarily, those plans won't include starting pitcher Luis Medina.

Medina sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee, A's manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday, and will begin the 2024 MLB season on the injured list.

The 23-year-old righty exited his most recent spring training start in Oakland's loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday after pitching just 1 1/3 innings. He finished the outing with four outs recorded, three strikeouts and zero hits allowed. In his first start this spring against the San Francisco Giants, Medina also didn't allow any hits in two innings of work, with one walk and three strikeouts.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Medina arrived to the A's clubhouse Wednesday on crutches, per MLB.com's Martín Gallegos.

While there is no exact timetable for a return, Kotsay said Medina "definitely" won't be ready for the start of the season.

Oakland is dealing with a couple of other injuries ahead of the 2024 season, which could create some additional competition in camp -- especially among the team's rotation mix.

A’s injuries:

- Luis Medina to miss start of season with Grade 2 MCL sprain

- Nick Allen dealing with a mild back strain

- Aledmys Díaz (groin strain) is resuming baseball activity

- Freddy Tarnok had a flare-up of his surgically repaired right hip and is currently shut down — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 6, 2024

Medina was on track to secure the A's fifth starter job this spring, behind JP Sears, Paul Blackburn, Alex Wood and Ross Stripling.

But as he rehabs the knee injury and works his way back into the fold, the A's have some decisions to make with Opening Day just around the corner.