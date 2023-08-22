Athletics' Lawrence Butler draws swagger inspiration from superstar source

Lawrence Butler quickly has established himself as a beacon of hope for a struggling Athletics franchise.

The driving force behind the "New Oakland" movement, Butler is an exciting young prospect with an electric personality.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil, Butler explained how important it is to correlate looking good with feeling good.

"Deion Sanders inspired me a lot with that saying," Butler told Brazil. "I always try to come on the field, and if I look good I'm comfortable. Comfortability is really huge for me. So if I'm comfortable then I'm going to feel like I'm going to have the best chance to play as good as I can.

"In the big leagues, they say it's a show so I'm just trying to put on a show for some fans.

If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you play good.



Sanders, a two-sport superstar who spent one season with the San Francisco Giants and one with the San Francisco 49ers, is one of the flashiest athletes in recent memory.

Butler carries himself with an innate charisma that fans can't help but gravitate towards, and that swagger has been a much-needed boost for an A's team navigating a problematic season.

For a franchise looking to turn things around, Butler's injection of exuberant energy presents the perfect catalyst to usher in a new era of A's baseball.