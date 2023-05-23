Laureano ties Judge with impressive home run robbery stat

Ramón Laureano’s two-way play stunned nearly 40,000 Houston Astros fans on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

The Athletics veteran outfielder made a leaping grab at the wall to rob Jeremy Peña's two-run home run in the second inning of the A’s 2-0 loss Sunday, their final meeting of a three-game series.

RAMÓN AT THE WALL 😱 pic.twitter.com/SrfM8mWPyu — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 21, 2023

The robbery put Laureano alongside some elite company.

Over the last five MLB seasons, Laureano has six home run robberies. The only other player with that many over that same timeframe is New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.

Most HR Robberies - Last 5 Seasons

Ramón Laureano 6

Aaron Judge 6

Lorenzo Cain 5

Kyle Tucker 5

Josh Reddick 5 pic.twitter.com/zCdFbHPIHp — SIS_Baseball (@sis_baseball) May 22, 2023

Baseball fanatics have grown accustomed to witnessing Laureano, aka "The Laser," do incredible things with his arm, which he showed off after the rob by launching the ball to A’s infielder Aledmys Díaz. But Sunday was all about that catch.

And Peña's reaction said it all.

Ramón Laureano got 🆙 for the robbery ... Jeremy Peña's reaction says it all pic.twitter.com/lQsY5SSewz — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 21, 2023

While the jaw-dropping catch sparked a glimpse of momentum for Oakland, it didn't last long as the A's weren't able to respond offensively in a scoreless loss that resulted in a series sweep.