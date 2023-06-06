Peterson's huge game fuels A's streak-snapping win vs. Pirates

After a slow start to the 2023 MLB season, veteran infielder Jace Peterson's fortunes are starting to turn.

The 33-year-old helped fuel the Athletics' offensive onslaught, going 5-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and five RBI in Oakland's 11-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at PNC Park that snapped a 15-game road losing streak.

Have a night, Jace Peterson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5Qp4KiG34U — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 7, 2023

JACE CAN'T BE STOPPED 🔥 pic.twitter.com/topJ7rnMXQ — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 7, 2023

Peterson made a costly error in the bottom of the first inning, botching what would have been an inning-ending double play that ultimately resulted in the Pirates taking an early 1-0 lead. In speaking with NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil and Shooty Babitt on "A's Postgame Live," Peterson discussed how relieved he was to deliver after the defensive miscue.

"It's always fun when you can get some hits in a game like that and pull off five," Peterson said. "From the first inning, I had a double play chance there and I wasn't able to make the play. I was pretty upset, but I came into the dugout and told [James Kaprielian] I'm going to get him four hits tonight and fortunately, it worked out and we got the win."

Peterson struggled mightily to begin the season after signing a two-year contract with Oakland in free agency. Coming into Tuesday's game hitting .194, Peterson boosted his batting average to .218 with his five-hit performance while collecting a career milestone.

"Pretty remarkable night," A's manager Mark Kotsay said postgame. "A 5 for 5 night is special in itself, but then to have two homers included in that 5 for 5, I think it was his 500th hit in the big leagues. It's pretty memorable."

Peterson's big game could be a sign of what's to come in the second half of the season for the proven veteran, a manifestation of success that he and Kotsay seemingly have willed into existence.

"He's been talking about feeling good at the plate," Kotsay added. "We've been texting a little bit back and forth about 'it's coming, it's going to happen.' It's a point in the season where you know where you're at, but if you're starting to feel good there's light at the end of the tunnel. Especially for guys with a track record, he has a track record. His at-bats over the last week have been getting better and better and tonight was just a result of his prep and the confidence that it was going to turn. Hopefully, this game can lead to something special."