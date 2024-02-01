Five important A's Las Vegas relocation items to watch in February

As the 2024 MLB season inches closer, February is a monumental month for the Athletic's relocation to Las Vegas.

While the A's pitchers and catchers make their way to Arizona to report for Spring Training in a couple of weeks, perhaps the biggest thing to keep an eye on for the franchise will be occuring in a different desert.

Despite the A's already having one foot out the door ready to depart Oakland for Las Vegas, there are still a number of obstacles the franchise must overcome before completing the move, such as where their temporary home will be while construction of their new ballpark is completed.

NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil provided an in-depth look into what hurdles the A's relocation faces during the coming months, which you can watch in the video above.