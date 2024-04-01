A's option Ruiz to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for Tyler Nevin

After just four games into the 2024 MLB season, the Athletics optioned outfielder Esteury Ruiz to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

The move cleared a roster spot for infielder Tyler Nevin, who was claimed off waivers Sunday from the Baltimore Orioles.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/MMDFxIgYPQ — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 1, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Ruiz went 3-for-7 (.429) with two runs, one double, one triple, one RBI and one stolen base in the A's season-opening series against the Cleveland Guardians. He hit .236 with nine RBI in 20 games this spring.

The speedy 25-year-old reached 67 stolen bases during Oakland's 2023 MLB campaign, surpassing the American League rookie record previously set by Kenny Lofton.

Ruiz was part of the A's trade that sent Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves, and he was looking forward to building off an electric rookie season, receiving base-stealing advice from Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson.

Meanwhile, Nevin hit .333 with two home runs, seven RBI and a .841 OPS in 23 games this spring with the Orioles before he was designated for assignment on Thursday. He is a .203 career hitter with five home runs and 29 RBI in 105 career games in the majors with Baltimore (2021-22) and Detroit (2023).

The 26-year-old right-handed hitter has appeared in 58 games at third base, 18 at first base, 13 in left field and two in right field during his big league career.